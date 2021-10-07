Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

