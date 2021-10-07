Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 7,169,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

