Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target Raised to GBX 145 at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £944.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.52.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
