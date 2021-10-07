Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target Raised to GBX 145 at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £944.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.52.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

