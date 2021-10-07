Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.23 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

