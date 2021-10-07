Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

