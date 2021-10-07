SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

SIVB opened at $659.85 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $258.43 and a one year high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

