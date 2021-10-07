Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

