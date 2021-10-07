SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Volume Tops $2.69 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $664.02 million and $2.69 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00233178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00104193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

