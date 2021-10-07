Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of SWBK opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Switchback II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBK. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the second quarter worth $2,473,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the second quarter worth $4,134,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

