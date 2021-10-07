Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.90 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 242.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $508,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.66. 221,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,091. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

