Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

SYNA opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

