Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

SNDX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 399,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

