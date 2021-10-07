Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SNDX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 399,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
