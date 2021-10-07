Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SYNH opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

