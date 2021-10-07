Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $90.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

