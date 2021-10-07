Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.37. The company had a trading volume of 758,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.10. Synopsys has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.