T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

