T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TTOO stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

