Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.