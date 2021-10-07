Tarsadia Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Tarsadia Capital LLC reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,794 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for 0.5% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,908. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

