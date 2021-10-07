TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,177,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472,376 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.24% of TC Energy worth $624,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

