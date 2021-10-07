TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.52. 26,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,022,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

