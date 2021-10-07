TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.