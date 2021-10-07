Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 72.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.82.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $782.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $731.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

