The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ANDE stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Andersons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

