The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

