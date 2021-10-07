The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611 over the last three months. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

