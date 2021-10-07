The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

