The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

