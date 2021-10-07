The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

