The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

