The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates SEK 270 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 270 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

