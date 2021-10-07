The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.78. The Honest shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,227 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

