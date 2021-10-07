The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6,096.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. The Macerich comprises 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915,885 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 37,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

