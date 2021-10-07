The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

