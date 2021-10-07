The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

