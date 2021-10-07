The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.