The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of UHS opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.