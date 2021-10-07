The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

