The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $163.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

