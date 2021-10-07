The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $283.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.80 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

TTD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.28. 50,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,227. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

