The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.