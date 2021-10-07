TheStreet Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to D+

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and sold 694,032 shares worth $3,120,802. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

