Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.46

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 233874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$495.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

