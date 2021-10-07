Tiger King Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176,395.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $176,395.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.