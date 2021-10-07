TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of TopBuild worth $165,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

TopBuild stock opened at $208.58 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

