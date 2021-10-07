Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 25,667 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $135,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 371,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

