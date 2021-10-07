Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 29,850 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $330,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $48.56 on Thursday, reaching $1,398.44. 53,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,264. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,349.84. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

