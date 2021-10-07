Toronto Dominion Bank Has $155.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $155,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 431,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.01. 465,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

