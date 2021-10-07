Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 752,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $187,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 235,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 88,991 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15,383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 582,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 959,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,212,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $152.61. 449,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.