Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,640,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $232,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

